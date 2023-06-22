Craven Board of Education to hold special called meeting

Craven County Board of Education
Craven County Board of Education

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education will hold a reassignment appeal panel hearing on June 26 at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Craven County School’s Administrative Building, 3600 Trent Road in New Bern.

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a confidential hearing to prevent the disclosure of confidential or privileged information pursuant to N.C.G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1) and (a)(3). Other than the opening and closing of the meeting, the meeting will be in closed session.

By Dr. Wendy Miller

.

