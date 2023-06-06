Commissioner infringes on individual’s freedom of speech

Chairman Jason Jones infringed on an individual’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech during the Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting last night.
During the budget public hearing, Founder Lauren Carver of Pawject North Carolina talked about documentation of money for animal services.
She was interrupted by Jones when she said, “In 2022, Commissioner Mitchell raised over $7000 one day for animal services. That money was never documented by the health department. It was never.”
The chairman said, “Can I stop you. We appreciate you speaking and anyone speaking…we are not going to hinder you from speaking. But I do not like…let me rephrase that, I will ask for you not to call out individual commissioners, please.” Carver complied.
New Bern Now asked Carver for a comment and she said, “As a citizen, I was taken aback by the reaction by Commissioner Bucher and Commissioner Jones regarding a stated fact that involved Commissioner Mitchell, as I never addressed her directly. The sentence even started with “In fact, Commissioner Mitchell” not “Commissioner Mitchell, you”. Citizens should be able to state facts regarding their leadership without fear of any reprimand or interference. Citizens can mention specific Commissioners and their activities without addressing them directly. Although I am glad for the outcome, it is my hope that the Commissioners remember the rights of their citizens to quote them or note their activities, even if they do not like or agree with the facts or opinions. The entire construct of public meetings is for them to hear the people, whether they agree or not. Whether they like it or not. We actually thank Commissioner Mitchell for being involved in the local shelter. The money she raised was important. Citizens should be ensured money they contribute, especially under the suggestion or encouragement of local leaders, is documented fully and used appropriately as the law requires. We hope to see this issue corrected moving forward and we encourage Commissioner Mitchell to continue her works and involvement with the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center.”
At no time did the speaker address an individual commissioner. If she did, the board cannot enforce a rule to “address the board as a whole” as it would infringe on a person’s right to freedom of speech under the U.S. and N.C. Constitution unless they are being disruptive, encouraging violence or causing disorder.
The board of commissioners has yet to respond to a request for comment.
