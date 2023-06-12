City of New Bern to host public meeting on Municipal Service District

The City of New Bern is hosting a public meeting to discuss the Municipal Service District (MSD). This meeting will be held on June 15 at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall, located at 300 Pollock Street. This meeting is a follow-up to the one held last month at City Hall to discuss the MSD.
As a property owner within the Municipal Service District, you are invited to attend. The City of New Bern has mailed letters to all property owners located within the district to inform them of this public meeting.
The agenda for this meeting is as follows:
- Discuss the creation of an MSD Committee.
- Discuss proposed projects within the MSD.
Please bring your smartphone to participate in interactive polling. Viewers who tune in live to watch the meeting will also be able to participate in polling.
This meeting will be broadcast live on City 3 TV (Suddenlink), the City website (NewBernNC.gov/City3TV), and on Roku. It will also be recorded. All MSD property owners are encouraged to attend to discuss and offer feedback on the agenda items listed above.
For questions concerning this public meeting, contact City Manager Foster Hughes at 252-636-4000.
By City Clerk Brenda Blanco