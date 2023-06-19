City of New Bern RFQ: Employee Assistance Program

The City of New Bern has identified a need to establish a relationship with a qualified provider or company that has a demonstrated commitment to providing quality Employee Assistance Program (“EAP”) services to employees and eligible immediate family members who reside in the employee’s household.
The EAP program is intended to help employees and their household members deal with personal problems which include but are not limited to: alcoholism/substance abuse, family issues, marital issues, stress, gambling, financial problems, legal problems. Appointments for counseling sessions may be initiated by employees, household members, or authorized members of City management staff.
The anticipation term of the services requested in this proposal is three years to commence on October 1.
The City specifically reserves the right to reject any and all submittals.
