City announces request for bids on Racetrack Road Widening project

Sealed bids will be received by the City of New Bern (Owner), at the City of New Bern City Street Division Building located at 1004 South Glenburnie Road, New Bern, N.C. 28560, until June 27, 2023 at 1 p.m. for the Racetrack Road Widening.
At said place and time, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The proposed work is generally described as follows:
-Base bid to include pavement repair, widening, leveling, resurfacing, and pavement markings on Racetrack Road (NS-95553) between Elizabeth Avenue (NS-96833) and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
-Alternate 1 to include replacement of a 36” reinforced concrete pipe with two (2) 36” reinforced concrete pipes.
-Alternate 2 to include pavement repair, leveling, resurfacing, and pavement markings on Racetrack Road (NS-95553) between the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and Neuse Boulevard (NC 55).
Plans and Bid Documents are on file for examination at City of New Bern City Street Division Building, 1004 South Glenburnie Road, New Bern, NC 28560, and at the office of JMT, 3115 Trent Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings may be obtained from the Consulting Engineer upon receipt of a $75 Non-Refundable Plan/Bid Document Fee.
All questions related to this project during the advertisement period shall be submitted to Kyle Compton, PE, Project Engineer, at the office of the Engineer.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the City of New Bern City Street Division Building at 1004 South Glenburnie Road, New Bern, NC 28560. Attendance at the pre-bid meeting is encouraged but not required. A Virtual Attendance option will also be provided. Join Zoom Meeting
jmt.zoom.us/j/87106444477 Call In: 929-205 6099 Meeting ID: 871 0644 4477.
The City of New Bern Reserves the Right to Reject any and all bids.
(RFB 20230154 Racetrack Rd Widening)
(Racetrack Rd Plans)
By City of New Bern