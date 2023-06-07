Chrystal Regan named as new director of Tryon Palace

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has selected Chrystal Regan as the new executive director of Tryon Palace in New Bern.
Regan is currently the Education Section Chief at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, where she led efforts to expand two of the museum’s most prominent annual festivals, the American Indian Heritage Celebration, and the African American Cultural Celebration, to include additional virtual educational programming for people across the state.
“In her role at the North Carolina Museum of History, Chrystal Regan has provided outstanding leadership in the development of programs that have helped to expand and diversify the audience that the museum serves,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “We look forward to seeing her bring that same innovative approach to her new role at Tryon Palace.”
A native of Goldsboro, Regan has a deep knowledge and appreciation of North Carolina’s rich and multifaceted history. Prior to joining the North Carolina Museum of History, she worked in North Carolina’s public school system both as a teacher and as an assistant principal. Regan holds a bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a master’s degree in history from North Carolina State University.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve the people of New Bern and North Carolina in this new role. I’ve enjoyed my time at the North Carolina Museum of History and am honored to have worked with such an amazing and talented group of people. I look forward to working with the Tryon Palace staff, Commission, and Foundation to continue the good work of educating and engaging all people on the rich, relevant, and important history of Colonial and Eastern North Carolina.”
Regan will officially begin her duties as director of Tryon Palace on June 26.
By Michelle Walter, N.C. Department of Natural Resources