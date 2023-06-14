Carolina Nature Coalition presents facts on bats presentation

Bats play an essential role in pest control, pollinating plants and dispersing seeds. Recent studies estimate that bats eat enough pests to save more than $1 billion per year in crop damage and pesticide costs in the United States corn industry alone. Carolina Nature Coalition is honored to host guest presenter, Brenda Bhatti, a consulting Wildlife Biologist who has participated in bat studies and fieldwork internationally for over 25 years.
Bhatti will join Carolina Nature Coalition for an evening program about bats. The presentation will include an indoor introduction to the bats of NC with a follow-up Q&A session. The program will continue outside for an optional short walk to search for bats in their natural habitat using bat detection technology. (Weather permitting and sightings not guaranteed)
Join Brenda and CNC on June 22 at 7 p.m. at UUFNB, 308 Meadow St., New Bern or join us on Zoom.
This Presentation is Open to the Public
By Connie Casey