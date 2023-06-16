Animal Shelter, tax revaluation, among items on Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting agenda – June 19

The meeting will be held on June 19, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at the Cooperative Extension, 300 Industrial Drive in New Bern. View the agenda here.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. ADOPTION OF THE FY 2023-2024 BUDGET ORDINANCE:
Jack Veit, County Manager, and Craig Warren, Finance Director, will present the Budget Ordinance for FY 2023-2024, which is in a following document.
Board Action: If there is no additional input from Commissioners regarding the budget, the Chairman will call for a motion to adopt the FY 2023-2024 Budget Ordinance. A roll call vote is required.
2. CONSENT AGENDA
A. JUNE 5, 2023, RECONVENED SESSION MINUTES
The Board is requested to approve the Minutes of June 5, 2023, as presented in the following document.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS.
Explanation for Account #77942: Release Tax Year 2022 taxes = $3,455.17 Owner – Angelique Van Kevlen
Personal Property (2016 Admiral Catamaran Vessel) is not taxable in Craven County. Out date from New Bern Grand Marina was November 2021.
The Board is requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as presented in the following document.
C. PUBLIC BUILDINGS BUDGET AMENDMENT
In May 2023, the Facilities Department discovered several components on air handler #1 at the Administration Building beginning to fail. Air handler #1 provides air conditioning to the entire first floor of the building. We evaluated the air handler with our in-house maintenance team and an HVAC contractor that has performed work on this air handler prior. It was discovered that the blower wheel, blower shaft, and bearings need to be replaced on air handler #1. If we do not replace these components prior to complete failure, it could result in higher repair/replacement costs and an extended air conditioning downtime for the first floor of the building. We propose scheduling the repair work over a weekend where there will be minimal disruption to normal operations. If approved, we should have this work completed, without interruption, before the end of the fiscal year.
Staff is requesting a budget amendment in the amount of $10,000 to allow the Facilities Department to perform an emergency repair on air handler unit #1 at the Administration Building.
D. PLANNING BUDGET AMENDMENT
The Planning Department has experienced an increase in the number of grant funding opportunities available from an array of different funding agencies this fiscal year. Annually we budget for grant writing services that assist our department in pursuing these opportunities. We’ve had a shortfall in our budget for these services this year.
With the addition of the BRIC grant application assistance and the Aerial Waterline Relocation at Maple Cypress, we are requesting a Budget Amendment in the amount of $11,600 to pay Insight Planning and Development for grant writing services.
E. SHERIFF SMARTPHONE DONATION
Reserve Deputy Sheriff Ebbie Howard has donated a smartphone to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. It is the intention of this office to activate and deploy the phone to him with software needed to complete law enforcement work. We are requesting the approval of the smartphone donation.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the Consent Agenda items.
3. ANIMAL SHELTER PRESENTATION
Dr. Tanya Osler will introduce herself and provide the BOC with a general report of operations at the Animal Shelter
Board Action: Information only
4. TAX REVALUATION PRESENTATION – Leslie Young
The tax revaluation presentation will provide a summary of Craven County’s 2023 Revaluation, and a preview for the 2027 Revaluation.
Board Action: Information only
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS:
5. Social Services – Representative Payee Special Funds Budget Amendment
In accordance with GASB 84 for fiduciary activities, the DSS Trust Fund must now be recognized as a Special Revenue Fund. The budget amendment requested represents the additional funds collected to disburse on behalf of DSS Clients in relation to the Representative Payee Fund.
Budget Amendment in the amount of $300,000 is provided in the following document.
Board Action: A roll call vote to approve the budget amendment in the amount of $300,000 is needed.
6. Planning – Madeline Farm Phase 1
The Planning Board met on May 25, 2023 and recommended the following subdivision for approval:
Madeline Farm Ph. 1 – Final
Property is owned by Nolan Commercial, Inc.
Surveyed/Engineered by Thomas Engineering, PA
Property is located within Twp. 7 on E. US Hwy 70
Parcel ID 7-035-030
Subdivision contains 95 lots on 29.13 acres
Lots will be served by Craven County Water and City of New Bern Sewer
New Road Names
-Topsail Trail
-Madeline Farm Blvd
-Calabash Court
-Emerald View
-Atlantic Ave
Maps of the subdivision are provided in the following documents.
Board Action: A vote to approve the subdivision is needed.
7. Sheriff
A. SRO Fuel Expense Overage Budget Amendment
The fuel line item within the School Resource Officer budget has seen many unforeseen expenses this fiscal year. It has exceeded the original projected budget. The budget amendment in the amount of $29,000 is requested to add additional funding for the remainder of this fiscal year.
Supporting documentation follows.
Board Action: A roll call vote to approve the budget amendment in the amount of $29,000 for SRO Fuel Expense Overages.
B. Jail Rent-Board Prisoners & Contract Services Budget Amendment
The rents-board prisoners and contract services account have seen many unforeseen expenses this fiscal year related to boarding juveniles out of the County. Higher than projected numbers of juveniles have required this service, leading to a larger expense in this line item. Additionally, contract service increases are related to the solid waste disposal contract and the cleaning contract. These increases are a result of the inflationary market changes, along with additional services provided. Contract Services has a grant that cannot be used to cover the year-end negatives.
A budget amendment of $150,000 is requested for increased expenses in rent-board prisoners and contract services.
Board Action: A roll call vote to approve the budget amendment in the amount of $150,000 for increased expenses in the rent-board prisoners and contract services line.
C. Sheriff Fuel Expense Overage Budget Amendment
The sheriff’s vehicle-fuel expense account has seen many unforeseen expenses this fiscal year. It has exceeded the original projected budget. A budget amendment in the amount of $55,000 is requested to provide additional funding for the remainder of this fiscal year.
Board Action: A roll call vote to approve the budget amendment in the amount of $55,000 for vehicle-fuel expense overages.
8. Human Resources
A. Retiree Health Insurance Plan
The Craven County self-insured health insurance plan will experience a 5% rate increase for FY 23-24. The rates of retiree health insurance paid by the County are specified in the Craven County Personnel Resolution based upon FY 22-23 rates as shown in the current policy language. The 5% increase will be passed along to be paid by retirees unless the above-referenced policy is amended to reflect the FY 23-24 rates as shown in the proposed policy language.
The current and proposed policy language document follows.
Board Action: Approval of amended Personnel Resolution section related to retiree health insurance.
B. Identification Badge Policy
The Craven County Personnel Resolution Article VII. Conditions of Employment, Section 13. Identification Badge Policy sets the employee identification badge issuance and replacement requirements. If an employee loses or damages their identification badge due to fault or carelessness, they are required to pay a replacement cost of $5 for a new identification badge.
With the integration of building access fobs and the fuel master system into the identification badge, the cost for producing identification badges has increased. The Facilities Department has adjusted their identification badge replacement form to reflect a fee of $7.00 and the personnel resolution needs to be amended to change the official replacement cost from $5 to $7.
The current and proposed language document follows.
Board Action: Approval of amended Personnel Resolution section related to Identification Badge policy.
C. Incentive Pay Policy
The Craven County Personnel Resolution Article IV. The Pay Plan, Section 16. Incentive Pay Policy provides for a $2,400 incentive payment to be paid in per pay period installments for certain social worker positions, hospice nurses and school resource officers. The current policy states the incentive payment should be applied to positions assigned to and performing such required duties of investigations and/or case management in Adult and Child Protective Services and it lists eligible positions as Social Worker III, Social Work Supervisor or Program Manager but it leaves out Social Worker Investigative Assessment and Treatment (IA&T) positions who also complete these functions. To keep the position titles listed in the policy consistent with the listed duties to receive the incentive, it is requested the personnel resolution be amended to add Social Worker IA&T to the list of social workers eligible.
The current and proposed language document follows.
Board Action: Approval of amended Personnel Resolution section related to Incentive Pay policy.
9. Finance
A. Transfer to Capital Reserve
During the current fiscal year, the County has experienced enhanced revenue collections over original budget projections from several sources. Those include $1.4 million in additional revenues from the Medicaid/Sales Tax Hold Harmless distribution, and $1.6 million earned from interest on investments. At this time, it is requested these additional revenues be set aside and transferred into the Capital Reserve Fund for future capital projects and expenditures.
The budget amendment in the amount of $3 million follows.
Board Action: A roll call vote approving the Budget Amendment in the amount of $3 million in a transfer to the Capital Reserve Fund
B. Health and Workers Comp Benefit Claims
Benefit claims for health insurance and workers compensation through May 2023 have been running ahead of budget by 16.5% and 11.8% respectively. As a result, it is expected the total claims paid will exceed original budget projections. It is estimated an additional $1,700,000 will be needed to continue paying claims through the end of this fiscal year. Additional revenues collected from insurance premiums and provider rebates along with fund balance is needed to cover the increases.
The budget amendment in the amount of $1,700,000 follows.
Board Action: A roll call vote approving the Budget Amendment in the amount of $1,700,000 for Health and Workers Comp Benefit Claims
C. Sales Tax Transfer to Debt Service Fund
Sales tax collections through the month of June 2023 (March sales) are currently running 8.3% ahead of budget. With three months (April, May, June) of collections remaining, it is anticipated that sales taxes will exceed original budget projections. As required by general statutes, a portion of Article 40 and Article 42 sales tax is considered restricted and can only be used towards school capital or debt service. It is estimated an additional $500,000 will be needed in order to continue transferring the sales tax collections into the Debt Service Fund for the Remainder of the fiscal year.
The budget amendment in the amount of $500,000 follows.
Board Action: A roll call vote approving the Budget Amendment in the amount of $500,000 for Sales Tax transfer to Debt Service Fund.
10. APPOINTMENTS
A. Pending
Community Child Protection Team Craven
Clean Sweep
Emergency Medical Services
Fireman’s Relief Fund Board (District 5)
Highway 70 Corridor Committee
Volunteer Agricultural District (District 6)
B. Current
Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board
-William Green – seeks reappointment
-Anthony Cruz – seeks reappointment
-John Wilson – moved and has vacated seat
-Applicant Jason Trull (document follows) seeks appointment to fill vacated seat
Fireman’s Relief Fund – seeks reappointment
-Joshua Whitford (TWP 2 Little Swift Creek)
Fire Tax Commissioners – seeks reappointment
-Joann Slagle (TWP 6)
Emergency Medical Services – seeks reappointment
-Robert Boyd – City of New Bern Fire & Rescue
Local Emergency Planning Committee
-Applicant Brooke Zeleny (document follows) seeks appointment to Seat 6 City of New Bern
-Applicant Mike Grose (document follows) seeks appointment to Seat 18 Coast Guard
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
-Christopher Devone (Court Counselor) seeks reappointment
-Wendy Peaden (DSS) seeks reappointment
-Jamara Wallace – does not seek reappointment
-Carlton Metts (City of NB)– has vacated seat
Craven County Recreation Advisory
-Matt Webb seeks reappointment
-Chad Braxton seeks reappointment
-Daniel Miller has already served 12 years and is not eligible for reappointment
Four (4) interested applicants follow
C. Upcoming – Terms expiring
Havelock Board of Adjustment
=Thomas McCarthy
=Reuben Mikul (does not seek reappointment)
Community Child Protection Team
=Emily McDonald (DSS Director Designee)
11. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
12. COUNTY MANANGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
A. APPOINTMENT OF TAX ASSESSOR
Every four years, the Board is required to appoint the Tax Assessor. Leslie Young was appointed in November 2021 to complete the term of Ronnie Antry upon his retirement. This term comes to an end in July.
Board Action: A vote to appoint Leslie Young to a four year term as Craven County Tax Assessor.
B. DIX CRISIS CENTER MOU
In reviewing Craven County’s MOU with the Dix Crisis Center, we are committed to
$300,000 for FY 23-24 to Trillium. The agreement would become effective upon complete execution by all Parties (Onslow, Carteret, City of Jacksonville, Onslow Memorial Hospital, Carteret Health Care and Trillium) and shall expire on June 30, 2024.
Board Action: A vote to adopt the Memorandum of Agreement between Onslow County, Carteret County, City of Jacksonville, NC, Trillium Health Resources, Onslow Memorial Hospital and Carteret Health Care for operation costs and Advisory Board Membership related to the Dix Crisis Center.
13. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
Submitted by Nan Holton