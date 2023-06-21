American Airlines expands service at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

Travelers who choose their local airport, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN), will soon have six daily American Airlines flight options connecting them through Charlotte to destinations of their choice all around the world.
The new schedule, which starts in July, represents an increase in total summer seat availability over American Airlines’ schedule in 2019.
“As residents continue to choose to fly local through EWN, airlines use that as an indicator for future demand from the community. Recent performance indicates that residents do indeed want to fly local through EWN and American is responding,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter. This increase in flights will be in addition to the direct weekly summer service to and from Washington D.C. that began on June 3.
The new American Airlines flights are already available to book and booking early is highly encouraged as the busy summer season is off to a strong start.
“We expect our terminal expansion and the ongoing community support to continue to strengthen the airport’s future for airlines and passengers alike,” Shorter said. “Coastal Carolina Regional Airport thanks our community for using their local airport connection and helping us to grow one passenger at a time.”
In addition to the ongoing major terminal expansion project, EWN continues to demonstrate vision and leadership by creating an annual economic output of $513 million for the area as well as bringing in more than $27 million in state and local tax revenues.
By Andrew Shorter