Agenda for Craven County Board of Education work session – June 15

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education will hold a work session on June 15, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Craven County School’s Administrative Building, 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, N.C.
A. BOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
3. Safety Procedures and Ground Rules
B. INVOCATION
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. RECOGNITION OF PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR AND TEACHER OF THE YEAR
E. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
1. Superintendent’s update
F. PUBLIC INPUT
G. BREAK
H. CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
1. Discussion of Public Input
2. MTAC Appointment
3. Policy 4309: Student Code of Conduct
4. Policy 7360/8225: Crowdfunding
I. HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES
1. Human Resource Services Report 12 June
J. BREAK
K. ACADEMIC SERVICES
1. Actively Learn Subscription Renewal
2. Title I Plan 2023 – 2024
3. BOSCH Community Fund Grant
4. BOSCH Community Fund Grant
5. CTE Budget 2023-2024
L. STRATEGIC PLANNING AND CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT
1. Schedule of Student Fees
2. Program Implementation and Course Catalog Update
3. Restart Schools Update
M. BREAK
N. FINANCE
1. FY 2023-2024 Budget Resolution
2. State Funds Amendment
3. fund eight Other Restricted Funds Budget Amendment
O. SYSTEMS AND OPERATIONS
1. Community Eligibility Provision
2. Summer Feeding Plan
3. Redistricting Update
4. Facilities Update
P. POLICY AND GOVERNANCE
1. Second Reading
a. Policy 1510/4200/7270: School Safety
Q. BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING MINUTES
1. Regular Meeting Minutes
2. Closed Session Meeting Minutes
R. CONSENT AGENDA
1. Policy 1510/4200/7270: School Safety
S. BIN
T. BREAK
U. CLOSED SESSION
V. MEETING EVALUATION (+/Δ)
W. ADJOURN
Submitted by: Heather Nelder
Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent