UScellular encourages New Bern residents to unplug during National Screen Free Week

UScellular is encouraging New Bern residents to disconnect from digital entertainment screens during National Screen Free Week, taking place this week. The weeklong challenge invites families, schools, and communities to find alternative activities to connect with each other and disconnect from technology.
As part of its campaign, UScellular created the Phones Down for Five challenge, which encourages phone users to put down their phones for a set period of time and reconnect with friends and family. To help participants make the most of the week, UScellular also offers tips such as disconnecting wisely, putting screens out of sight, and getting creative.
Jeremy Taylor, director of retail sales and operations for UScellular in eastern North Carolina, stated that “National Screen Free Week gives us a chance to focus on alternative activities for families and communities to connect with each other. We invite the Craven County community to have a reset moment with technology, the first step in having a healthier relationship moving forward.”
Additionally, UScellular offers the following tips to successfully make the most of National Screen Free Week.
Disconnect Wisely: Needs may dictate not being able to disconnect completely—and that’s okay. Entertainment screens mean you can’t use Screen-Free Week as an excuse not to do your homework or your job. For Screen-Free Week, only use your cellphone and computer for necessary schoolwork and tasks related to your job.
Out of sight: Put your phone somewhere you won’t be readily able to see it, like a drawer or cabinet. Keep it in your purse or bag while in your car. Consider putting your phone in airplane mode or turning off notifications so you won’t be tempted to distract you with entertainment. Put your game controllers and TV remote controls in a drawer or unplug the devices for the week.
US Mode: US Mode is a UScellular initiative to help smartphone users better utilize customizable native focus settings on their smartphones. Smartphone owners can enable and design their own US Mode settings, including those that can help set limits on certain entertainment apps. More information is at uscellular.com/findus or your local store.
Spend time with people you love: Grab dinner with a friend you haven’t seen in a while. Have a meaningful conversation with your partner. Invite your neighbors over for a board game night. Cook a complicated recipe with your family. Create memories that you can’t replicate when you’re focused on your entertainment devices.
Get creative: Draw, dance, write, paint or get creative in the kitchen. Use your screen-free time as an opportunity to reconnect with your creative side and sharpen your brain.
Get out. Work out. Chill out.: Spend some time outdoors, getting some fresh air, and being in nature. It’s good for your mental and physical health.
By Melissa McIntyre