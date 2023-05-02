The New Bern Historical Society Awards Scholarships to New Bern High School Senior

The New Bern Historical Society has announced that Kadiatou Diawara, a senior at New Bern High School, has been awarded the Harriett Marks Scholarship and the John R. & Alice Land Taylor Scholarship for 2023. Miss Diawara was chosen from a group of talented and deserving applicants. She is the daughter of Fatou Diop and Abdoulaye Bagayoko.
Kadiatou has shown academic excellence and has received honors in several classes. She has been involved in several school and community activities, such as Captain of the NBHS Varsity Track and Field, Vice President of Project Unify, Co-President of the Thurgood Marshall Club, President of the Junior Civitan, and a member for 4 years, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Kadiatou plans to attend North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, in the fall, majoring in Marketing to become a Social Media Marketer.
The Marks Scholarship was established in a trust for the estate of Miss Harriett Marks. It was created in 1968 under the terms of the will of Miss Marks as a memorial to the O. Marks family. The Taylor Scholarship, although a separate entity, is designed to complement and supplement the Marks Scholarship. It was created in 2015 and is administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation and sponsored by their grandson to honor the memory of his grandparents. These scholarships are awarded annually based on both scholarship and financial need. The combined funds generated by these scholarships will provide greater financial assistance for the worthy recipient.
Both scholarships are designated to be awarded to a senior graduating from New Bern High School and they contribute to the tuition, board, or lodging for the purpose of obtaining higher education at an accredited college, university, or other institution of higher learning. They are renewable for three succeeding years if academic standards are maintained.
The Marks and Taylor Scholarships further the Historical Society’s mission “to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.” The Society’s offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or visit www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.