Photos: Craven Sketch Club Draws Kind of Blue

On the blustery morning of May 3, the sun was beaming into the front windows of Kind of Blue, illuminating the antiques: perfect lighting for Craven Sketch Club’s first outing. Customers shopping for furniture and tchotchkes through the store’s labyrinthine aisles were surprised to find artists hunched over sketch pads focused on capturing the unique still life’s.
Welcoming both new and experienced artists, the club meets once a month at various local businesses to sketch for an hour.
Next month Craven Sketch Club meet at The Backyard Bees Decor & More at 9:15 a.m.
For more information follow their Facebook page or email Veronica Campos-Hallstrom.
By Nicole Kirch