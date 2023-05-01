Junior League of Greater New Bern’s Kentucky Derby Party Fundraiser Raises $10K for Community

The Junior League of Greater New Bern is set to host their largest fundraiser of the year, the Kentucky Derby Party Fundraiser, from 4-8 p.m. on May 6, at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. The event will include a sit-down dinner from The Chelsea Restaurant, live entertainment, games, and a live stream of the Kentucky Derby Race at Churchill Downs.
This year’s event will see two non-profits being awarded $5,000 each from the Junior League of Greater New Bern grants. The non-profits receiving the grants are Tried by Fire, Inc. and Craven Arts Council & Gallery Bank of the Arts.
“We are so proud to grant this amount of money back to the community,” said Allison Hinnant, president of the Junior League of Greater New Bern. “The money raised during the annual Kentucky Derby Party Fundraiser allows us to give generously back to the community. We look forward to another fantastic event this year, and we cannot wait for you to join us.”
General admission tickets for the fundraiser are priced at $69, while VIP admission tickets cost $99. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at www.tinyurl.com/JLGNBtickets.
For more information on joining the Junior League of Greater New Bern, visit www.greaternewbern.jl.org.
By Catherine Burgess