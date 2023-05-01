Coastal Women’s Shelter hosts annual Run for Shelter event to benefit domestic violence survivors

Creekside Park will be the site of the Coastal Women’s Shelter’s annual Run For Shelter 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run on June 17th, 2023. The event aims to support victims and survivors of domestic violence and raise awareness in the community.
The 10K and 5K will be timed professionally on a USATF-certified course. Even if running is not your forte, you can still participate in the 1-mile fun run or walk, making it a great event for families who want to enjoy a day in the sun while supporting domestic violence survivors.
The registration fee includes a T-shirt and refreshments at the end of the course. Participants will also automatically be entered into a raffle to win a $25 Nautical Wheelers gift certificate. A virtual option is available for those who can’t attend in person.
Day-of registration begins at 7:00 am and the race starts at 8 a.m. or register online here.
This article was written based on an announcement by Coastal Women’s Shelter.