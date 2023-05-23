City of New Bern RFQ for professional services – general on call engineering services

The City of New Bern is requesting statements of qualifications to provide general on-call engineering services for the city from qualified Engineering Firms.
Firms that serve North Carolina local government entities are encouraged to respond. Services typically conducted by the selected firm include grant reporting and monitoring, bidding and construction services, and any other activities listed in the scope of work.
Proposers shall be licensed to practice engineering in the State of North Carolina and be member, in good standing, with the North Carolina State Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors.
The City of New Bern Reserves the Right to reject any and all Statement of Qualifications. (20230153 RFQ On-Call Engineering Services)
