Annual Elks Flag Day Celebration will feature 2nd MAW Band and Sons of the American Revolution

The history of our nation’s flag will again be the centerpiece of the Salute to the Flag, presented by New Bern Elks Lodge # 764 on June 10 at the Gazebo in Union Point Park. Starting at 11 a.m., the Salute follows our national emblem from the earliest days of the Revolution to the present day, complete with the flags themselves and appropriate period patriotic music. The public is invited to attend free of charge.
Returning this year to provide the musical accompaniment is the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from MCAS Cherry Point. This Band is a long-time participant in this annual program, and the Elks are pleased to have them return following a three-year absence.
Adding to the color of the Salute will be the Colonial Color Guard from the New Bern chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Featuring colorful Revolutionary Era military uniforms, the SAR will serve both as Color Guard and flag bearers for the event. The SAR members promise to bring an air of great pageantry to the flag presentations.
The SAR presence will also be felt with featured Guest Speaker, ADM Jay DeLoach, (USN-Ret), immediate past State President of the North Carolina SAR. As always, ADM DeLoach will speak to “What the Flag Means to Me.”
The Salute to the Flag reflects the strong commitment of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks to our National Flag. Lodge Exalted Ruler Ray Devine said, “The Elks were the first organization to call for the celebration of Flag Day on June 14th, the date the Continental Congress adopted the resolution designating the Stars and Stripes as our official flag.” President Wilson first proclaimed Flag Day on June 14 in 1916, while President Truman signed legislation in 1949 designating June 14 as National Flag Day.
Everyone is welcome to attend this celebration, hear the glorious music of the Marine band and the thoughtful remarks of our featured guest speaker, and help honor our glorious flag on its national holiday, which of course is June 14.
As Park seating is limited, all who attend are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
By John Serumgard