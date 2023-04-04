West Craven High School Plant Sale fundraiser – A bountiful harvest

West Craven High School’s Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser is happening the weekend of April 21 – 22 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the West Craven Greenhouse located at 2600 Streets Ferry Road. Hosted by West Craven Future Farmers of America.
Plant lovers rejoice! In addition to the highly popular garden geranium, there are a variety of vegetables, ferns, and house plants for sale. Those who love exotic varieties will enjoy this year’s offering of young coffee trees and ghost peppers plants.
Contact William Shaw via email for more information.
By Nicole Kirch