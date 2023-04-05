Twin Rivers Artists Association judged exhibition on display at Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of April. This exhibition highlights the talents of local artists in our community and helps to encourage networking and artist participation in the Twin Rivers Artists Association. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host an opening reception for the exhibition during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk on April 14 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Twin Rivers Artists Association exists to promote and encourage the creation, education, and appreciation of fine art in the region. The membership meets monthly to learn and discuss techniques, provide feedback, make social connections, and distribute news on the arts in the area. Skill levels range from beginners to professional artists, in an environment that encourages cooperation and mentorship. Once a year the Craven Arts Council hosts an exhibition of the group’s membership, combined with students from the local Craven Community College, in order to encourage the creation and exhibition of local art. Works on display will include painting, photography, sculpture, pottery, and mixed media.
More information about Twin Rivers Artists Association can be found at their website at traaofnewbernnc.com.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm.
By Mairin Gwyn