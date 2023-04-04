Troop NC-2015 Trail Race and Ruck 5K Fundraiser

The Troop NC-2015 Trail Race and Ruck 5K is hosted by Two Rivers Church’s Trail Life and American Heritage Girls Troops NC-2015. These youth development programs offer spiritual growth, life skills, outdoor activities, citizenship development, and fellowship in a Christian community. Race proceeds directly benefit programming for the youth.
The race course is at the City of New Bern’s new Martin Marietta Park located at 700 S. Glenburnie Road. The start and finish line is at the Lake Front Pavilion. The 5-kilometer, uncertified, trail course features a scenic loop with out and back legs over improved gravel (Dragonfly Trail) and natural trails (Island Pond Trail). There is very little elevation change on the course. Runners and hikers looking for a challenge can sign up for the Ruck Race division, participants will complete the same 5K course but are required to provide and wear a pack. Packs should weigh at least 20% of the participant’s body weight. Run/Ruck divisions will corral start with chip timing provided by Run the East. The course is not stroller friendly, leashed pets are welcome, and one water station will be provided on the course. Refreshments will be available at the finish line. A 90-minute timing limit will be enforced.
Registration: $35 per runner, $5 discount per runner for groups of four.
Register by May 3 to ensure t-shirt size.
Awards: Individual awards for overall, division (male/female/ruck), and age group awards provided by our sponsors.
Giveaway: Participants registered before May 3 will receive a T-shirt and goodies from our sponsors.
By April Adams