Things to do in and around New Bern: April 6-April 9

Events and Activities
April
1 – 30: Craven Arts Council Annual Photography Show at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
6: Twilight Easter Event at dusk, Martin Marietta Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation.
7: Downtown New Bern ArtWalk, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
7: LLC International Film: Indian Horse, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Court.
8: Cars and Coffee, 3100 Dr. MLK Jr Blvd. in the parking lot behind Belk at the New Bern Mall.
9: Tryon Palace Gardens Lecture Series: “Native Pollinators in Your Garden” 10 a.m. at Cullman Performance Hall.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Erica Butters with Tim Maddox at Baxters 1892, 323 Pollock St.
Friday
Clarence Coley at Harry’s Blind Tiger, 243 Craven St.
Thirty Second Rocks at Bootlegger’s and Barrels, 417 S. Front St.
Saturday
Tommy Duzan at Beartown Bistro & Pizza Company, 1200 Hwy 70 E
High Gain Haze at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70E
Sunday
Hops and Hymns at The Brown Pelican, 1017 B Broad St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
New Bern Artwalk is scheduled for April 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. Contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. for a list of participating businesses and nonprofits in downtown New Bern. Take a stroll through downtown New Bern and check out the art galleries, studios, and shops that are participating in the monthly ArtWalk event.
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
John Wick Chapter 4 (R)
His Only Son (PG13)
Dungeons Dragons Honor Among Thieves (PG13)
Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG)
Shazam Fury of the Gods (PG13)
Air 2023 (R)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Becky Wetherington, Creative Director
