Things to do in and around New Bern: April 27-30

Events and Activities
April
1 – 30: Craven Arts Council Annual Photography Show at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
27: Great Lakes fire community meeting, 6 – 7 p.m. at Creekside Elementary School, 2790 Landscape Drive in New Bern. It will also be hosted virtually here: fb.me/e/5RLxG0dUj.
28-29: 2023 Neuse River Bridge Run at Union Point Park. Tickets and information are available here.
29: Neuse River Ramble 5K and 10K – Union Point Park, 210 E Front St.
29: Tryon Civitan Club Charity Golf Tournament, 1 p.m. at The Emerald Golf Club. Call 252-672-5482.
29: The Poet’s Eye: New Bern Through History, 2 p.m. in the library’s Hayden H. Jones Auditorium. Presented by Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library.
30: Author Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the New Bern Farmers Market
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Hoff N Finch, 5:30 PM at Harris Teeter, 3565 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd
Justin Castellano, 6 PM at New Bern Golf & Country Club, 4301 Country Club Rd.
Abby Lewis, 7 PM at Baxters 1892, 323 Pollock St.
Friday
Musicians for MERCI Benefit Concert, 7 PM at Craven Community College, 800 College Ct.
The I-42 Band, 7 PM at Saint Paul Family Life Center, 3007 Country Club Rd.
Erica Sunshine Lee, 7:30 PM at Tap That! 901B Pollock St.
Saturday
Boomerang, 7:30 PM at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
Cliff Hopkins, 10 AM at Crema Brew, 914 Broad St.
Patrick Bliss, 9 PM at Beartown Bistro & Pizza Company, 1200 US 70
Sunday
Alan Reid, 5 PM at New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St.
Tryon Palace presents Plein Air in the Gardens, 529 S. Front St.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
(photo)Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (PG13)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (R)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
