Things to do in and around New Bern: April 20-April 23

April
20: Little Talks with Dan Elliot, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts
20: North Carolina Baroque Orchestra: A Stranger in a Strange Land, 7:30 p.m. at Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Ct.
21: Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at West Craven High School, 2600 Streets Ferry Rd.
21. Star Party as part of the NCSciFest. 7:30 – 9:15 p.m. at Craven Community College Havelock campus
22: The Trent Woods Garden Club Fundraiser Sale, at the New Bern Farmers Market, 421 S. Front St.
22: New Bern Farmers Market, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., 421 S. Front St.
22-23: New Bern Family Days Super Carnival, at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Rd.
22: New Bern Historical Society’s 100th Anniversary Exhibit opens at The Duffy Gallery, North Carolina History Center, 529 South Front St. Call 252-638-8558.
22: Faith Connection’s Stewards of the Earth Earth Day Celebration, 1 p.m., Martin Marietta Park, 700 S. Glenburnie Rd.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
30 Seconds Rocks at Attitudes Pub and Grille, 8 p.m. at 32 Shoreline Dr.
Let’s Go Girls: Disco-Cowgirl’s Night Out!, 7 – 9 p.m. at Jenna’s Just-in Boutique, 2027 S. Glenburnie Rd.
Dan Jam Phillips at Harbour Pointe Golf Club, 1105 Barkentine Dr.
Friday
Matt Ridddle Stumps, 7 p.m. at The Brown Pelican, 1017 B Broad St.
Thirty Second Rocks at Bootlegger’s and Barrels, 417 S. Front St.
Saturday
Bag-End, 10 a.m. at Crema Brew, 914 Broad St.
Jim Kohler, 9 p.m. at Beartown Bistro & Pizza Company, 1200 Hwy 70 E
Sunday
Justin Castellano, 5:30 p.m. at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
1 – 30: Craven Arts Council Annual Photography Show at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
John Wick Chapter 4 (R)
Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG)
Air 2023 (R)
Evil Dead Rise (R)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
