Things to Do In and Around New Bern: April 12 – 16

Events and Activities
1 – 30: Craven Arts Council Annual Photography Show at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
14: Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica, 7:30 p.m. at New Bern Civic Theatre, 412 Pollock St.
14: Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition, opening reception, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bank of the Arts.
14 – 23: Family Days Festival at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Rd. More information here.
14 – 16: Tryon Palace Garden Lovers’ Weekend and Spring Heritage Plant Sale. More information here.
15: New Bern Farmers Market, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., 421 S. Front St.
15: Navy League Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. at the Harbour Pointe Golf Club. Call 252-631-1570.
15: Festival of Fun, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Union Point Park.
15: Arts in April, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. Cyprian’s Church, 604 Johnson St.
16: Latin Dance Social, 4:30 p.m. at Mayte Sweets, 901 Broad St. Presented by NC Havelock Aqua Dance Club.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
The Bears, 7 p.m. at Harbour Pointe Golf Club, 1105 Barkentine Dr. #9328
30 Second Rocks, 6:30 p.m. at BrÜtopia Brewing Company, 1201 US-70
Friday
Bag-End, 5 p.m. at Community Artists Gallery & Studios, Inc., 309 Middle St.
Spare Change, 7:30 p.m. at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 S. Front St.
Bryan Mayer, 7:30 p.m. at Tap That!, 901B Pollock St.
Saturday
Arts in April Music Festival, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pollock St. Stage, 414 Pollock St., and Surf, Wind, and Fire Stage, 236 Middle St.
Mad Fiddler, 6 p.m. at Brewery99, 1014 Pollock St.
Southern Hellcats, 7 p.m. at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
Sunday
Fern and Tiff, 3 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church, 405 Avenue A.
Joe Starr, 4 p.m. at The Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
New Bern Artwalk is scheduled for April 14 from 5 – 8 p.m. Contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. for a list of participating businesses and nonprofits in downtown New Bern.
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog parks, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas:
Mafia Mamma (R)
The Pope’s Exorcist (R)
Renfield (R)
Air (R)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG13)
His Only Son (PG13)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (R)
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Wendy Card, Co-Editor
