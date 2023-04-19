System Pressure Advisory issued for Craven County water customers in James City Area

Craven County water system (NCPWS ID # 04-25-055) customers on U.S. Highway 70 E and Old Airport Road between Airport Road and Taberna, including Hidden Pond, Grantham Road, and Kale Road have experienced a water outage due to a main break that occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 on West Grantham Road. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorously boiling water for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. This advisory is precautionary until water can be tested and results received.
Water consumers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.
A map is provided to show the affected area and as of 12:45 p.m. today, water service to the affected area is expected to be restored by 2:00 p.m.
Visit the Craven County Water Department website for updates here.
For more information on system pressure advisories and answers to frequently asked questions, visit the FAQ page here.
This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued. Report any leaks or water system problems to the Craven County Water Department at (252) 636-6615.
System Pressure Advisory
The water consumers of Craven County Water on Highway US 70 E and Old Airport Road between Airport Road and Taberna, including Hidden Pond, Grantham Road, and Kale Road have experienced a water outage due to a main break on West Grantham Road. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.
Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
Water consumers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.
See Attached Map for the affected area.
Advisory issued 4/19/2023.
By Amber M. Parker