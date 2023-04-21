Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13. On this day, letter carriers and rural carriers across the country will collect non-perishable food donations from customers to be donated to Religious Community Services, located at 919 George Street in New Bern, N.C.
The food drive, which is a day of giving, has collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food in its 29 years of existence. This is made possible through the universal delivery network of the postal service, which spans the entire nation, including Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The need for food donations is significant, with more than 42 million Americans currently unsure of where their next meal will come from. Most food banks and pantries receive the majority of their donations during Thanksgiving and Christmas, leaving supplies low by the time spring and summer come around.
Participating in the Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is easy. Customers can leave non-perishable food donations in a bag by their mailbox on May 13, and their letter carrier or rural carrier will do the rest. With everyone’s help, the goal is to end hunger as the NALC celebrates the 30th anniversary of the great day of giving.
Volunteers can sign up by emailing Jaybirdcobbs@yahoo.com or by calling RCS at 252-633-2767. Jason Cobbs is the local Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Coordinator.
For more information, please visit the NALC website or contact the local post office.
This article is based on an announcement submitted by Jason Cobs.