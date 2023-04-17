Spotlight Shines on Local Sports: Apr. 9 – Apr. 15

April 16, 2023

New Bern Lady Bears varsity softball game on March 1. Photo by Wendy Card.

 

Havelock High School

Spring Sports

Men’s Baseball

Apr. 10: 5-3 (L) Havelock vs. Person (Roxboro)

Apr. 11: 5-4 (L) Havelock @ Croatan (Newport)

Apr. 12: 14-5 (L) Havelock @ West Carteret (Morehead City)

 

New Bern High School

Spring Sports

Men’s Baseball

Apr. 11: 13-3 (W) New Bern vs. Harnett Central (Angier)

Women’s Softball

Apr. 11: 12-1 (L) New Bern vs. Topsail (Hampstead) 

 

West Craven High School

Spring Sports

Men’s Baseball

Apr. 10: 4-3 (L) West Craven vs. Hoggard (Wilmington)

Apr. 11: 7-6 (L) West Craven vs. First Flight (Kill Devil Hills)

Apr. 12: 10-5 (W) West Craven vs. East Carteret (Beaufort)

 

We are looking to improve our High School sports information. If you are a parent or coach and you want to shine the spotlight on students, send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.

Together, we can figure out ways to showcase all students’ activities, not only sports along with teachers and coaches.

By Nicole Kirch

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Contribute here Support Local Independent News

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Locations to pick up a free copy of The Navigator newspaper

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design