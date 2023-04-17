Spotlight Shines on Local Sports: Apr. 9 – Apr. 15

Havelock High School
Spring Sports
Men’s Baseball
Apr. 10: 5-3 (L) Havelock vs. Person (Roxboro)
Apr. 11: 5-4 (L) Havelock @ Croatan (Newport)
Apr. 12: 14-5 (L) Havelock @ West Carteret (Morehead City)
New Bern High School
Spring Sports
Men’s Baseball
Apr. 11: 13-3 (W) New Bern vs. Harnett Central (Angier)
Women’s Softball
Apr. 11: 12-1 (L) New Bern vs. Topsail (Hampstead)
West Craven High School
Spring Sports
Men’s Baseball
Apr. 10: 4-3 (L) West Craven vs. Hoggard (Wilmington)
Apr. 11: 7-6 (L) West Craven vs. First Flight (Kill Devil Hills)
Apr. 12: 10-5 (W) West Craven vs. East Carteret (Beaufort)
We are looking to improve our High School sports information. If you are a parent or coach and you want to shine the spotlight on students, send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.
Together, we can figure out ways to showcase all students’ activities, not only sports along with teachers and coaches.
By Nicole Kirch