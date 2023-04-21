Photos: Shriner’s Fish Fry: A Delicious Spread with a Side of Community Spirit

April 21, 2023
The 56th Annual Shriners Club Fish Fry is happening April 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The 56th Annual Shriner’s Fish Fry is in full swing, with the self-described worker bees banding together in assembly-style teamwork to create a mouth-watering spread for the community. The event is taking place today, April 21, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in three locations:
New Bern Shrine Club on Glenburnie Rd., the lot by Burger King, at the intersection of Neuse Blvd. and Glenburnie Rd., and Hwy 306 & Hwy 55, Grantsboro.
Proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, South Carolina. Plates are $10 a piece, and take-out only.
Check out our photo gallery to catch a glimpse of the team in action as they fry up a storm. Don’t miss the chance to support a great cause and enjoy a delicious meal.

By Becky Wetherington, Creative Director
Photos by Todd Wetherington, Co-Editor

.

