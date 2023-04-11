“Shred” the Word and Observe Earth Day

April 11, 2023

New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club Shredding Event

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club will be offering its second annual shredding opportunity just in time for disposing of 7-year-old tax records and other important papers.  Do not shred the return itself but in most cases, it is okay to throw away supporting documents. Check with your accountant beforehand. The work will be done by a professional shredding service on-site on April 21 from between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Union Point Park.

The proceeds from this event go to support community, national, and international needs and crises.  Most of our causes involve children.  Our main project is buying sneakers every year for over 325 Craven County Children.

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club welcomes you, a business, or a group of friends as the “Event Sponsor”.

By Janet Lamb

