Scottish Folksinger Alan Reid to Perform at New Bern Civic Theatre

Scottish folk musician Alan Reid will be performing in New Bern at the Civic Theatre on April 30 at 5:00 PM. The Encore Series show will offer tickets starting at $18.
Reid, a folksinger, musician, and songwriter, is known for his extensive experience performing in Scotland and abroad. He has been a part of the legendary Battlefield Band, one of Scotland’s best-loved touring and recording Folk-Rock bands, as a founding member from 1969 to 2010. During this time, Reid composed and arranged much of the band’s material.
In addition to his songwriting, Reid also plays several instruments, including the piano, accordion, and guitar, and uses his voice as well. This performance will be Reid’s first in New Bern since COVID, making it a must-see for fans of Scottish music.
Reid’s compositions are known for being full of imagery and stories of common folk and historical figures, as well as for having strong, memorable, and singable melodies. According to Wikipedia, Reid is a “prolific and fluid songwriter.”
For more information about Alan Reid and to view promo photos, visit his website at https://www.alansongsreid.com/music.
Submitted by Simon Spalding