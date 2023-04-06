Request for Bids: City of New Bern Northwest Interceptor Phase II

NC DWI Project No. SRP-W-ARP-0058
Sealed bids will be received by the Office of the City Engineer in the Water Resources Administration Office at 527 NC Highway 55 West, New Bern, North Carolina, until 11 a.m. on May 4th, 2023 and immediately thereafter publicly opened and read, for constructing the following facilities:
The installation of 2,005 linear feet of Cured in Place Pipe lining of 36” sanitary sewer, as well as an approximately 2,200 linear feet by-pass pumping operation, the rehabilitation of four existing manholes, and other work associated with the Northwest Interceptor Phase II project.
Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, addressed to the City of New Bern, PO Box 1129, New Bern, NC 28563. The outside of the envelope must be marked “Bid for Northwest Interceptor Phase II Project”. All bids must be made on blank forms provided and included in the bound document. The name, address, and license number of the Bidder must be plainly marked thereon.
Each Bid must be accompanied by cash or a certified check, drawn on a bank or trust company authorized to do business in North Carolina, payable to the City of New Bern in an amount at least equal to 5% of the total amount of the bid, as a guarantee that a contract will be entered into. In lieu of cash or certified check, the Bidder may submit a bid bond in the form prescribed in G.S. 143-129 as amended by Chapter 1104 of the Public Laws of 1951.
Contractors are notified that legislative acts relating to licensing of contractors will be observed in receiving and awarding contracts. The city encourages the participation of small and minority contractors.
In accordance with the Minority Participation Goals, potential prime Contractors are encouraged to attend the Pre-Bid Conference to be held in the Office of the City Engineer located in the Public Utilities Administration Building at 527 NC Highway 55 West, New Bern, North Carolina on April 20th, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Plans and specifications for the proposed project are on file and may be viewed at the Office of the City Engineer and on the City’s website at:
newbernnc.gov/business/city_bids_and_proposals/index.php.
Submitted by City Clerk Brenda Blanco