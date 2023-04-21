Public Hearing, Affordable Housing, Pepsi Museum among items on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – April 25

The April 25, 2023 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, N.C.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Approving a Proclamation Designating April as Second Chance Month.
Deedra Durocher, Vice President of Tried by Fire, has requested a proclamation designating April as Second Chance Month. The designation focuses on community-based strategies for supporting and enhancing reentry initiatives for North Carolina women released from incarceration.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 900 and 1000 Blocks of Pollock Street for Tap That Beermuda Block Party.
(Ward 1) In conjunction with Religious Community Services, Tap That New Bern will be holding its annual block party. A request was received to close the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollock Street to vehicular traffic on May 6 from 3 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. The organizers have also requested use of the public parking lot at 925 Broad St., which is the back of the old Days Inn site. A rain date of May 13 has been designated. A memo from Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 300 Block of Middle Street for New Bern Preservation Foundation’s Sunday Supper with Bill Smith and Friends.
(Ward 1) On behalf of the New Bern Preservation Foundation, Cathy Alix has requested the 300 block of Middle Street be closed to vehicular traffic from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 21, 2023 for a fundraising supper. In the event of inclement weather, the fundraiser will be moved to the Harrison Center. A memo from Kari Warren, Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached.
7. Approve Minutes.
Draft minutes from the April 11, 2023 meeting are provided for review and approval.
8. Conduct a Public Hearing on the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) Program Annual Action Plan.
HUD requires Entitlement Cities to submit an annual Action Plan detailing the intended use of CDBG funding. New Bern’s allocation for program year 2023 is $294,122. Staff received public comments on Feb. 20, 2023, which have been added to the plan, along with goals intended to address priority needs. The draft plan was made available on the City’s website, in the Office of Development Services, the City Clerk’s office, and at the New Bern-Craven County Public Library. The $294,122 is proposed for the following uses: $58,824 for administration (staff salaries, planning activities, and market studies), $70,500 to demolish up to three structures in low-moderate income areas, $24,000 for Catholic Charities to provide rent and utility assistance for homelessness prevention, $20,000 for staff salaries at My Sister’s House, $35,000 for improvements to the Omega Center, $50,000 for The Village youth center to acquire adjacent properties for expanded outdoor play space, and $35,798 to construct an outdoor, half-court basketball court in the Sunnyside community. After conducting the public hearing, no additional action is needed at this meeting. The plan will be presented for adoption at a future meeting. A memo from D’Aja Fulmore, Community Development Block Grant Coordinator, is attached.
9. City Manager’s Overview of the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget.
The City Manager will provide an overview of the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Contract with TRC Engineers, Inc. for Environmental Consulting Services to be Performed Under the Brownfields Assessment Grant Program.
The Environmental Protection Agency selected New Bern to receive a Brownfields Assessment Grant to perform environmental assessments of properties and conceptual planning efforts for property redevelopment/remediation. The Brownfields sites have potentially been impacted by hazardous substances and petroleum. A Request for Qualifications (“RFQ”) was issued seeking an individual or firm to provide Environmental Consulting Services for the Brownfields Assessment Project. Six qualified responses were received and evaluated, and TRC Engineers, Inc. received the highest score. Staff recommends the City Manager be authorized to negotiate and execute a contract with TRC Engineers. A memo from Chris Seaberg, Community and Economic Development Manager, is attached.
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve a Consolidated Lease with Craven Community College for the VOLT Center.
(Ward 1) Craven Community College has requested to lease the entire VOLT Center campus and to consolidate its existing leases into one lease with a 20-year term. The initial lease was entered into in 2017 with two subsequent leases in 2020 and one in 2021. Representatives from the college will be on hand to answer any questions.
12. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Section 66-85 City-Sponsored Events.
Organizers of Juneteenth of New Bern have requested the happening be added to the list of city-sponsored events. Services sought from the City include barricades, staff and equipment for set up, public safety to include Police and Fire presence, a fireworks permit, fire engine pumper, use of the mobile stage and bleachers, trash cans and trash removal, installation of banners, water tank, and electrical access for a total cost of $6,943.
13. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY 2022-23.
This budget amendment appropriates $30,000 in the General Fund for the service and maintenance of the Fire Department’s ladder one truck, the cost of which exceeded available funds in the department’s Garage Repair & Maintenance budgeted line. Additionally, the General Fund is also amended to appropriate $31,577 to Parks and Recreation’s facilities division to cover project expenses for the Pleasant Hill Community Center. Further amendments are needed to cover increased costs for fuel, utilities, and the correction of billing for streetlights. Those amendments will include transfers from respective fund balances in the following amounts: General Fund $273,300, Water Fund $50,700, Sewer Fund $308,200, Electric Fund $73,400, and Solid Waste Fund $19,700. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
14. Discussion of Redevelopment Commission’s Recommendation to Accept ARP Funds to Develop Affordable Housing at 203 and 207 Jones Street.
(Ward 1) As discussed at the January 10, 2023 meeting, Alderman desires to use some of his American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) funds to develop small, affordable housing at 203 and 207 Jones Street. The Redevelopment Commission’s housing work group reviewed the proposal and discussed the details at the Redevelopment Commission’s meeting on April 12, 2023. The Commission unanimously voted to support a recommendation that the Board of Alderman consider authorizing the use of the ARP funds to develop affordable housing at the proposed Jones Street location. The property is owned by the Redevelopment Commission. A memo from Catrecia Bowman, Executive Director of the Commission, is attached along with a draft budget, potential house plans, a survey of the existing properties, and a proposed survey showing the realignment of the properties.
15. Discussion of Potential Location for Pepsi Museum.
During the Board’s meeting on April 11, 2023, representatives from Bradham’s Legacy made a presentation requesting approval for the City to apply for a Rural Transformation Grant for a Pepsi Museum. At that time, representatives did not think the location of the museum was required for the grant application. However, it became evident to the Grant Writer that the location was a requirement and must be determined before applying for the grant. There are three potential locations owned by the City: vacant lot at the corner of South Front and Hancock Streets, 408 Hancock Street, or 925 Broad Street (Old Days Inn site).
16. Appointment(s}.
Due to a conflict, Travis Oakley resigned from the Planning and Zoning Board. A new appointment is needed to fill the remainder of his term, which will expire on June 30, 2025. This seat is appointed by Ward 1, and Alderman Rick Prill is asked to make an appointment to fill the vacancy.
17. Attorney’s Report.
18. City Manager’s Report.
19. New Business.
20. Closed Session.
21. Adjourn.
