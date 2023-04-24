Photos: West Craven FFA Plant Sale: Garden Favorites and Exotic Delights

April 24, 2023

West Craven Plant Sale

By Saturday morning West Craven High School FFA had sold its entire inventory of geraniums.  Hanging basket planters and ferns also proved to be popular.

Even with the ash falling from the sky from the Great Lake wildfire, there was a steady stream of customers browsing the various flowers, houseplants, and veggies.

New this year were coffee plant seedlings from the first harvest from Mr. Bundshuh’s crop.  And while the plants were too small to attract potential buyers, Mr. Bundshuh is not discouraged and plans to offer them in future years.

By Nicole Kirch

