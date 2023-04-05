Pepsi Museum, public comment, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport among items on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – April 11

The April 11, 2023 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
4. Request and Petition of Citizens.
This section of the agenda is titled Requests and Petitions of Citizens. This is an opportunity for public comment, and we thank you for coming to the Board of Aldermen meeting tonight to share your views. We value all citizen input. Speaker comments are limited to a maximum of 4 minutes during the public comment period. At the conclusion of 4 minutes, each speaker shall leave the podium. Comments will be directed to the full board, not to an individual board member or staff member. Although the board is interested in hearing your comments, speakers should not expect any comments, action, or deliberation from the board on any issue raised during the public comment period. At the board’s discretion, it may refer issues to the appropriate city officials or staff for further investigation. If an organized group is present to speak on a common issue, please designate one person to present the group’s comment, which shall be limited to a maximum of 4 minutes. *
5. Consider Approving a Proclamation for 2023 Resilient & Thriving Communities Week.
Tamra Church, Chair & Executive Director of Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention, has requested a proclamation recognizing resilient and thriving communities’ week, which will be observed April 29th – May 06th, 2023.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 900 and 1000 Blocks of Pollock Street for Tap That Beermuda Block Party.
(Ward 1) In conjunction with Religious Community Services, Tap That New Bern will be holding its annual block party. A request was received to close the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollock Street to vehicular traffic on May 6 from 3 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. The organizers have also requested use of the public parking lot at 925 Broad St., which is the back of the old Days Inn site. A rain date of May 13 has been designated. A memo from Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 1900 Block of St. John Street for a Birthday Party.
(Ward 2) Melba Curmon of 1905 St. John Street has requested to close the 1900 block of St. John Street to vehicular traffic on July 15, 2023 from 9 am until 10 p.m. for a birthday party. There are four houses on the street, three of which are vacant. A memo from Mrs. Warren is attached along with the application and area map.
8. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the Feb. 14, 2023 and Feb. 28, 2023 closed sessions and March 28, 2023 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
9. Presentation by Craven County Crime Stoppers.
Craven County Crime Stoppers Board President, Jeff Haddock, and Cpl. Kelly Cox with the Craven County Sheriff’s Department will share information on the local Crime Stoppers program.
10. Presentation on Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.
Andrew Shorter, Director of Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, will share information about the full-service airport.
11. Recognition of 2023 Citizens Police Academy.
Graduates of the recent Citizens Policy Academy will be in attendance to give an overview of their experience. The latest academy marked the 26th session to be held.
12. Recognition of New Bern 101 Graduates.
The Spring 2023 session of New Bern 101 concludes with this Board meeting. Participants have visited each department of the City to learn about the departments’ responsibilities, services provided, various programs, and to tour facilities and meet staff. The final week of the program, participants attend a Governing Board meeting to observe the Board in action. Participants will be called forward for recognition and presentation of a certificate of completion.
13. Presentation by Bradham’s Legacy and Consideration of Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of an Application for a Rural Transformation Grant on Behalf of Bradham’s Legacy.
(Ward 1) Staff is seeking authorization to submit an application through the NC Department of Commerce for a Rural Transformation Grant in the amount of
$950,000. The grant cycle closes May 3, 2023, and approved grants will be announced June 13, 2023. If awarded, the funds will be used to develop a city owned building to house a museum for the purpose of educating the public on Pepsi’s historical relationship with New Bern. John Haroldson, Chair of Bradham’s Legacy, will make a presentation to provide additional information.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Memorandum of Understanding and Cost Reimbursement Agreement with the FBI Taskforce.
The mission of the FBl’s Western Hemisphere Task Force is to identify and target for prosecution criminal enterprise groups responsible for drug trafficking, money laundering, alien smuggling, crimes of violence such as murder and aggravated assault, robbery, and apprehension of dangerous fugitives. The New Bern Police Department (“NBPD”) desires to assign its Gang Detective as a Taskforce Officer. The detective will remain in New Bern, work out of his current workspace, and will be provided with a vehicle and equipment that will benefit the NBPD. Any overtime will be paid by the FBI. The department is requesting the Board authorize the Mayor and Police Chief to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding and execute a cost reimbursement agreement for this relationship. A memo from Police Chief Patrick Gallagher is attached.
15. Discuss Juneteenth Holiday.
At the March 29 meeting, the Board directed this topic to be placed on the agenda after Juneteenth of New Bern requested the City add Juneteenth to its list of paid holidays. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, and the State of North
Carolina began providing 8 hours of personal leave in 2022 for employees of cabinet agencies. This is in addition to any other annual leave. North Carolina also encouraged other state agencies to adopt a similar policy to promote the recruitment and retention of a diverse and inclusive workforce. Out of 167 municipalities that participated in a survey by the NC League of Municipalities, a copy of which is provided, 50 have added Juneteenth as an additional paid holiday. If New Bern were to add the holiday, the approximate cost for the additional vacation day is $136,000. This does not include overtime for any employee who works on the holiday.
16. Appointment(s}.
Due to a conflict, Travis Oakley resigned from the Planning and Zoning Board. A new appointment is needed to fill the remainder of his term, which will expire on June 30, 2025. This seat is appointed by Ward 1, and Alderman Rick Prill is asked to make an appointment to fill the vacancy.
17. Attorney’s Report.
18. City Manager’s Report.
19. New Business.
20. Closed Session.
21. Adjourn.
