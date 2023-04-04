Pamlico Pharmacy to become Realo Drugs

Pharmacy will remain open during ownership transition and extensive renovation project; gift shop will rebrand as Pamlico Gifts and remain under Chris Dixon’s ownership and management.
Pamlico Pharmacy officially became Realo Drugs on April 3, 2023.
Realo Drugs is a locally owned community pharmacy dedicated to exceptional customer care with a friendly staff that treats customers like family. Owned by Joey and Tammy McLaughlin, Realo Drugs has been serving customers throughout North Carolina since 1982.
As part of this ownership transition, the pharmacy, which is located at 11326 NC 55 Hwy E in Grantsboro, will remain open but will undergo an extensive remodeling project in order to offer customers improved pharmacy services, such as immunizations, blister packaging, compounding, and clinical services.
“We are very excited to also begin serving our new friends in Pamlico County this Spring,” said Joey McLaughlin. “While we are making some big changes to your community pharmacy, we hope you’ll excuse our mess because we promise you’ll be pleased with the updates once we’re done! However, rest assured that many things will remain quite familiar, like the same smiling faces you’re used to seeing, local delivery, and the gift shop.”
The pharmacy’s beloved gift shop is going to be rebranded as Pamlico Gifts and will continue to operate under Chris Dixon’s ownership and management.
“We want to thank Chris for his years of service as owner and operator of Pamlico Pharmacy — we could not have done this without him,” said McLaughlin. “We also want to thank Pamlico Pharmacy’s customers for their loyal patronage over the past 13 years. It will be our honor to continue serving you as Grantsboro’s premier independent community pharmacy.”
Plans for a grand opening celebration of the new Realo Drugs location will be announced upon completion of the renovation project.
Realo Drugs currently has 19 locations throughout North Carolina, including this new Grantsboro store, as well as extended care and specialty care pharmacy options for its customers.
Realo Drugs in Grantsboro will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays.
By Joey McLaughlin