New CCHC Heart and Vascular and Creekside Primary Care facilities opening this summer

Construction of the building that will house CCHC’s new Heart and Vascular and Craven Podiatry departments is expected to be completed this summer with an opening date in early August, according to Stephen Nuckolls, CCHC’s chief executive officer.
The $5.5 million, 20,000-square-foot facility will be located off of Welllons Blvd. beside CCHC New Bern Family Practice and is currently under construction by Farrior & Sons, Inc.
According to Nuckolls, the Heart and Vascular department will be located on the first floor while the Craven Podiatry department will be on the second floor of the building.
Nuckolls said the new facility will address the recent growth the two department’s have experienced while providing room for future expansion.
CCHC’s current Heart and Vascular department area will be used to expand New Bern Internal Medicine’s specialists office with an additional neurologist and other physicians, he explained.
CCHC doctors Andy Win, Matt Grove, and Michael Casciello as well as nurse practitioners Caitlin Casciello and Virginia Dozier will be moving from the CCHC Heart and Vascular office to the new facility.
Nuckolls said CCHC will also bring additional cardiologists on board as part of its Heart and Vascular Specialists department, and hire more medical assistants, nurses, and other support staff.
CCHC is also in the process of constructing a new Creekside Primary Care office at Carolina Colours. Nuckolls said the new $4.5 million facility will accommodate six physicians, including doctors Ron Lather, Brooke Livingston and Kully Woodruff, and is scheduled to open in early June.
Nuckolls said at full capacity CCHC will be able to see about 25,000 patients per year at the new Creekside Primary Care office and 50,000 patients annually in the new Heart and Vascular and Craven Podiatry offices.
