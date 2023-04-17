New Bern Preservation Foundation to host Sunday Supper with Chef Bill Smith

The New Bern Preservation Foundation will celebrate National Preservation Month by hosting a special event featuring renowned chef Bill Smith. The “Sunday Supper with Bill Smith” will take place on May 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Harrison Center, 315 Middle S.
Bill Smith, a native of New Bern, North Carolina, is known for his take on traditional Southern cuisine. His great-grandmother’s eastern North Carolina menus heavily influenced his cooking style. He gained national acclaim as the chef at Crook’s Corner in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, which was nominated as a Best Restaurant in the United States by The James Beard Foundation in 2010. After retiring from Crook’s in 2020, Smith has been in high demand, curating culinary fare for large events nationwide and abroad. He is also an author and contributing editor for publications such as “Our State,” “Southern Living,” and “Garden & Gun.”
Guests will not only enjoy an incredible culinary experience, but they will also be supporting the organization’s Preservation Projects.
A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at $100 each on newbernpf.org.
This article is based on a press release from NBPF submitted by Cathy Alix.