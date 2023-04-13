New Bern PD teams with FBI to join violent crimes task force

The New Bern Police Department is partnering with the FBI to provide enhanced violent crime protection locally.
As part of a memorandum of understanding approved by the New Bern Board of Aldermen this week, the New Bern PD will join the FBI’s Western Hemisphere Task Force (WTOC-TF), which is aligned with the department’s Violent Crime Unit’s mission.
Under the MOU, the NBPD will assign its acting gang officer to serve as the local WTOC Task Force officer.
New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said the task force member will remain in New Bern and work out of his current workspace.
“We gain the full support of the FBI’s WTOC Task Force,” Gallagher explained. “Our TFO will also obtain a vehicle and equipment that the NBPD will benefit from.”
According to information provided by the NBPD, the mission of the WTOC Task Force is to identify and target for prosecution criminal groups responsible for drug trafficking, money laundering, alien smuggling, crimes of violence such as murder and aggravated assault, robbery, and violent street gangs. The task force also focuses on arresting dangerous fugitives where there is or may be a federal investigative interest.
“The WTOC-TF will enhance the effectiveness of federal/ state/ local law enforcement resources through a well-coordinated initiative seeking the most effective investigative/prosecutive avenues by which to convict and incarcerate dangerous offenders,” the MOU states.
“Gangs and gun violence along with drug dealing has a direct impact on the safety and fear of crime here in New Bern,” Gallagher said. “We believe that a partnership with the FBI will create additional opportunities to advance safety in our city.”
Gallagher said the local WTOC Task Force member might be involved in federal as well as state investigations. Based on conversations with the FBI’s special agent in charge, Gallagher said he believed the New Bern task force officer would focus primarily on cases that have generated locally.
”More than likely the bulk of our task force officer’s (cases) would be local,” he commented. “There is a possibility they could be drawn to other investigations because they are a member of a task force outside of our region. It all depends on need.”
The MOU states that overall management of the WTOC Task Force officer will be shared by both the FBI and NBPD. Task force investigative records maintained at the Charlotte Field Office of the FBI will be available to all task force personnel, as well as their supervisory and command staff, the MOU notes.
Gallagher said any overtime accrued by the task force officer will be paid by the FBI.
“The task force would be a force multiplier for addressing violent crime. Our task force officer will continue to work out of our office, not outside of the city of New Bern,” Gallagher said.
The police chief said he believed having a local WTOC Task Force member will be a “win-win” for New Bern.
“In my view this is going to make us far safer,” he said.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.