New Bern Farmers’ Market to Host Local Authors’ Sunday

Looking for a good read and great conversation? The New Bern Farmers’ Market will host Authors’ Sunday on April 30, where over forty local authors will sell their books. The genres offered will span everything from children’s picture books to suspense/thrillers.
The event, organized by local author Sarah Maury Swan, is the second of its kind. The first event took place in November 2022 and was so successful that Swan decided to expand it. “We want readers to realize there are a lot of exceptional writers based right here in New Bern and the surrounding area,” said Swan. “We have poets, novelists, short story writers…and some of them do more than one genre.”
The Next Chapter Books & Art, New Bern’s only independent bookstore, is partnering with Swan to offer a special promotion for the event. Attendees will receive a card upon entry with ten spaces for author signatures. The card can be used for a 10% discount on any purchase at The Next Chapter, which stocks many of the local author books available at Authors’ Sunday. No purchase is necessary, but authors will only sign the cards when requested to. “It encourages people to talk to the authors. You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can sometimes judge it by talking to the author,” said Swan.
The event is free to attend and will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the New Bern Farmers’ Market located at 421 South Front Street in New Bern, NC.
By Michelle Garren-Flye