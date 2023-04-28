New Bern Civic Theatre to host “The Rocky Horror Show”

New Bern Civic Theatre is proud to present “The Rocky Horror Show,” a rock musical parody of science fiction and horror B movies popular from the 1930s through the early 1960s. Written by Richard O’Brien, the show will run on weekends from May 12 to June 3 at the theatre.
The cult classic tells the story of “all-American” sweethearts, Brad and Janet, who get caught with a flat tire on a dark and stormy night. Seeking help, they end up at the castle of a mad, alien scientist from the planet Transvestite. Amidst free-wheeling beings thriving on sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, all manner of innocence is lost.
The Rocky Horror Show is widely credited as an influence on the countercultural and sexual liberation movements of the 1960s, and was one of the first musicals to depict fluid sexuality. Although some character depictions may be seen as insensitive by today’s standards, the show was and is intentionally crafted as a theatrical camp, meant to rattle inhibitions in a mad fun way.
Director Peyton Jenkins and his creative team have assembled a terrific cast of NBCT favorites and new actors who will twist, shiver, spike heel strut, and power belt their way through a theatre experience like no other. A rock band will provide live music and familiar vocal “callouts” are allowed for audience participation. While the use of props is prohibited for safety reasons, costumes are encouraged as a way to express oneself in true colors.
NBCT thanks Surf, Wind and Fire, and Marz Aerial Arts and Fitness for sponsoring the show.
Tickets and information can be found at newberncivictheatre.org or by calling 252-633-0567.
By NBCT