NAFEPA Recognizes State Leadership Recipients

The National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators (NAFEPA) recently recognized Mr. Jason Griffin for his outstanding work in Federal Programs. He received the 2023 Federal Programs Leadership Award for the state of North Carolina at a ceremony in Washington, DC on March 28, 2023.
Griffin is the Director of Elementary Education and Federal Programs for Craven County schools and has been in this position for five years. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the North Carolina Association of Federal Programs.
The NAFEPA awards committee stated that “Jason is instrumental in providing guidance to federal program directors in the southeast region of NC, across the state, and now at a national level. His creativity ensures that schools are supported in addressing student learning and staff growth.”
“It was truly an honor to receive the state leadership award for North Carolina,” said Griffin. “He loves having a position that can serve the needs of their faculty and students and his goal is to remove as many barriers as he can to ensure that everyone’s academic journey is successful!”
Congratulations to Mr. Griffin for all his hard work and dedication to Federal Programs.
By Jennifer Wagner