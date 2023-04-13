My Big Dream and Esther Tea Co. Collaborate for Mother’s Day Tea PopUp Shop

My Big Dream, a local 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to creating beautiful handcrafted products with hope, love, and inclusion, is collaborating with Esther Tea Co., a faith-based company, to bring you Esther’s Big Dream Mother’s Day Tea PopUp Shop on May 6, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Two Rivers Church, 3321 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern.
This exciting event is a unique opportunity to show love and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Autism and Down Syndrome, while also enjoying a delightful selection of teas from Esther Tea Co. My Big Dream will be showcasing a range of handcrafted products perfect for Mother’s Day, including mugs, charcuterie boards, reusable gift bags, and flower pots. These items are not only beautiful and practical but also serve as a way to raise awareness for special needs handcrafted items. My Big Dream will also be selling spiced nuts served in a special tea cup package, making it a perfect gift for your loved ones.
Moreover, Esther Tea Company will be showcasing its 10 teas, all of which will be available for purchase.
My Big Dream and Esther Tea Co. share a common goal of making a positive impact on their community. My Big Dream aims to establish a full-time day program that includes a workshop, gift shop, and cafe by 2024, and housing in the future. Meanwhile, Esther Tea Co. seeks to inspire and encourage individuals through their selection of tea and values-based approach to business. They also work to give back to their community and to inspire women to chase their God-given dreams, for such a time as this.
My Big Dream has a shelf with products for sale at Nautical Star Coffee Co. on 218 Middle St, New Bern, NC 28562. More information about the organization can be found on its website, www.mybigdream.us, or by contacting Elizabeth Walker, Founder, at 252-497-7440. For inquiries about Esther Tea Company, please call 252-622-8069 to reach Tracey Buck.
Join them in celebrating Mother’s Day while supporting two great organizations. Let’s make Esther’s Big Dream Mother’s Day Tea PopUp Shop a success and show our love and support for individuals with developmental disabilities.
By Elizabeth Walker