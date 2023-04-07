Little Talks: A Lecture by Dan Elliott

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Little Talks in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Little Talks is a casual lecture series that invites attendees to listen to experts on a given subject and participate in an open dialogue with the lecturer and other attendees. The upcoming Little Talks lecture will be given by Dan Elliott, an East Carolina University professor, and graphic designer. During his lecture, he will be discussing engaging communities through letterpress. The lecture will be on April 20 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 pm.
Tickets are $10 for CAC&G members, $15 for nonmembers, and free to children under the age of 18.
Wine and other light refreshments will be provided.
Dan Elliott received his undergraduate degree in Graphic Design from Illinois State University and his MFA in Graphic Design from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is a designer that believes graphic design has the power to affect change. He strives to create culturally relevant and authentically designed artifacts that communicate and solve problems. Dan often collaborates with non-profit organizations allowing their often-unnoticed voice to be heard. He has worked professionally as a graphic designer in Chapel Hill and Chicago with clients ranging from large financial institutions to an independent skateboard maker. He currently is an associate professor at East Carolina University teaching first year courses and graphic design.
