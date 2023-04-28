Lee W. Horne Memorial Golf Tournament raises over $6,200, totaling over $90,000 in 20 Years

The 20th annual Lee W. Horne Memorial Golf Tournament was held on April 15 at the Harbour Pointe Golf Club, raising over $6,200 in net proceeds. A total of 68 players participated in the net scramble format, with 7 out of 10 active duty members winning prizes. The U.S. Coast Guard had 6 winners on the 3rd and 4th place men’s teams, and the Marines had 1 winner in the men’s long drive competition. The tournament has raised over $90,000 for the Coastal Carolina Council of the Navy League over the past 20 years, enabling them to support local sea service personnel and their families, as well as local sea service youth programs and related activities.
The tournament started with a color guard from the New Bern High School’s NJROTC program presenting the colors, followed by the shotgun start. After the game, players picked up door prizes, and a meal was served at the Pointe Restaurant at the Harbour Pointe Golf Club. The awards presentation followed, and the winners were announced. The winners include Trish Miller for the Women’s Flight Long Drive and Cheryl Furman and Stephanie Eldreth for the Women’s Flight Closest-to-the-pin. Ryan Foster won the Men’s Flight Long Drive, and Jim Furman and Rick Wolfe won the Men’s Flight Closest-to-the-pin.
In the Women’s Flight team category, Rita Gillham, Trish Miller, Marilyn Staley, and Mary Ann Hudak won first place, while Stan Koonce, Jim Furman, Rick Wolfe, and Jim Robinson won first place in the Men’s Flight category. Hardy Jones, Buster Dixon, Joey Hardison, and Tristan Dixon won second place, while Chris Schulte, Paul Bertram, Jason Gazzillo, and Hans Schultz won third place, and Christian Bosley, Kevin Ferroni, Jason McIntire, and Keith Fowler won fourth place.
The Coastal Carolina Council expressed its gratitude to businesses, individuals, and families who contributed corporate/hole sponsorships and door prizes for the tournament, noting that their support is crucial to the success of the event.
