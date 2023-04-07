International Paper to host foundation grant workshop

The International Paper New Bern Mill will award over $56,000 in Foundation Grants and is hosting a free, virtual workshop to review the application process with interested nonprofit organizations and federal entities.
The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at 2 p.m. and will focus on eligibility, criteria, and restrictions. Reservations to attend the workshop are required as a link for the virtual meeting will be distributed; however, attendance is not mandatory for eligibility.
The International Paper Foundation makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.
Signature Causes include:
Education – Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade.
Hunger – Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities.
Health & Wellness – Programs that promote healthy living habits.
Disaster Relief – Programs that help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.
Funding also is available to address environmental initiatives (forests, water, and air), employee involvement grants, and other critical community needs.
Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and has measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Applications will be accepted at www.ipgiving.com until Sept. 8.
To request the link to attend the workshop, email catherine.burgess@ipaper.com.
By Catherine Burgess