Great Lake wildfire estimated at 7,000 acres in the Croatan National Forest

April 21, 2023
Brices Creek management area of Croatan National Forest. Photo by Wendy Card.
The wildfire continues to burn in the Great Lake area of the Croatan National Forest

This morning, the U.S. Forestry Service issued the following alert:

Crews are currently battling the Great Lake wildfire estimated at 7,000 acres on the Croatan National Forest. The incident commander warns residents and visitors that smoke will be visible and impact the Catfish Lake and Great Lake Road areas. Additionally, the Black Lake OHV area is closed until further notice.

Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active wildfire area.

Smoke from the Great Lake wildfire in the Croatan National Forest covers the sky near Neuse Blvd. in New Bern.

The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Great Lake Road and surrounding areas.

Public relations officer Lia Parker said New Bern residents shouldn’t be concerned at this time. She also stated the Forest Service was using aerial assistance alongside their full team of personnel.

New Bern Now was estimates the Great Lake area is approximately 30 miles from Downtown New Bern and 15 – 20 miles from Havelock and Pollocksville, N.C. We didn’t estimate drive time as it depends on how fast people drive and some roads area very rough and others have been closed since Hurricane Florence.

USDA Forses Service Map. Red dot was added to identify Great Lake.
Things were quiet in the Brices Creek management area of the Croatan today at 1:30 p.m.

Smoke shrouds an American flag at the top of a fair ride at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern.
Smoke over the 43 extension on the way to Hwy 70
Smoke over the 43 extension on the way to Hwy 70 at 1 p.m. today. Photo by Wendy Card.

By Wendy Card, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.

