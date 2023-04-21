Great Lake wildfire estimated at 7,000 acres in the Croatan National Forest

The wildfire continues to burn in the Great Lake area of the Croatan National Forest
This morning, the U.S. Forestry Service issued the following alert:
Crews are currently battling the Great Lake wildfire estimated at 7,000 acres on the Croatan National Forest. The incident commander warns residents and visitors that smoke will be visible and impact the Catfish Lake and Great Lake Road areas. Additionally, the Black Lake OHV area is closed until further notice.
Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active wildfire area.
The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Great Lake Road and surrounding areas.
Public relations officer Lia Parker said New Bern residents shouldn’t be concerned at this time. She also stated the Forest Service was using aerial assistance alongside their full team of personnel.
New Bern Now was estimates the Great Lake area is approximately 30 miles from Downtown New Bern and 15 – 20 miles from Havelock and Pollocksville, N.C. We didn’t estimate drive time as it depends on how fast people drive and some roads area very rough and others have been closed since Hurricane Florence.
Things were quiet in the Brices Creek management area of the Croatan today at 1:30 p.m.
