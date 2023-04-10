Former Craven County Sheriff’s Deputy and school resource officer charged with felony sex counts

A former Craven County Sheriff’s Deputy and school resource officer has been arrested on charges of having sex with a New Bern High School student.
New Bern resident Isaiah Bradley, 24, was arrested on April 6 and charged with felony sex act with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.
According to the arrest warrant, the crime dates back to last August. The sheriff’s office fired Bradley on March 25 following an investigation into the alleged crimes, according to Sheriff’s Office Maj. David McFadyen.
Bradley’s bond was doubled to $100,000 during a Monday, April 10 court appearance. The court ordered Bradley to have no contact with anyone under 18 and he is not allowed on any Craven County Schools property. Bradley was also ordered to wear an electric monitor after posting bond.
The sheriff’s office said the State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.