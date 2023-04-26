Discover the Flavors and Stories of Italy with Susan Gravely at Small Batch Specialty Gifts

Small Batch Specialty Gifts will host a “Sip and Sign” event with Susan Gravely, the founder and CEO of Vietri, on May 17, from 4-6 p.m. During the event, Gravely will share the history of Vietri over the past 40 years and discuss the inspiration behind her latest book, “Italy on a Plate”. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions, enjoy Italian wines and select dishes featured in the book while Gravely personalizes their Vietri purchases. The book features 52 recipes straight from the kitchens of Susan’s dearest Italian friends and tells the story of how she met each friend and the meals and memories they have shared together over the years. The memoir cookbook was released in the Spring of 2023 and is now available in celebration of Vietri’s 40th anniversary. Those interested in attending the event should RSVP by calling 252-617-0211 or pre-order “Italy on a Plate” online at shopatsmallbatch.com/pages/events.