Croatan National Forest wildfire update: 36,000 acres consumed, 30% contained, air quality forecast

Deputy Incident Commander David Nelson with the U.S. Forest Service provided an update on the Great Lake Fire in the Croatan National Forest this morning.
He said, “the location of the northernmost fire progression is five miles southwest of the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.”
Nelson mentioned last night’s rain event temporarily stopped forward progress of the wildfire that’s consumed 36,000 acres and is 30% contained. He also said crews are working to construct a 25-mile fire control line.
According to Public Information Officer Lia Parker with the U.S. Forest Service, the fire started in the Great Lake area on April 19 at 8 p.m.
Smoke and ash from the wildfire are visible throughout Eastern, N.C.
People who lack a sense of smell may see blue skies and not realize they could be in an area where the air quality is unhealthy.
Here’s today’s air quality forecast by the Ambient Information Reporter from the Department of Environmental Quality NC Climate Office.
Residents wanting information about local air quality and how it may affect their lives can learn more by visiting Airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics. Per their website, “AirNow is a partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air quality agencies.”
