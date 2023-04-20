Craven County Water System Advisory rescinded

April 20, 2023

Water Tower in New Bern

Potable water served by the Craven County Water System (NCPWS ID # 04-25-055) has been restored to the James City area along Highway 70 and Old Airport Road. Samples collected from the system have been analyzed by a State Certified Laboratory and found to be free of coliform bacteria.

Based on these results and the continued presence of consistent pressure throughout the system.

The Pressure Advisory Is Rescinded, Effective Immediately.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Submitted by Amber Parker on behalf of Dail Booth, Water Superintendent Craven County Water



